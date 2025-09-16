Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau still 'very interested' amid busy lives

Is Katy Perry’s rumored fling with Justin Trudeau getting serious?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau "are not over" yet!

The former Canadian prime minister and the pop star are "still very interested" in each other and keeping the spark alive through "private calls."

As per a recent report by US Weekly, Katy and Justin are keeping rumored romance lowkey.

"They've decided to be much more private about it," a source told the outlet.

"They are still speaking and are very interested in each other."

However, another tattler noted something totally opposite, sharing the relationship between the two "isn't serious" at the moment, as Katy is "extremely busy right now" with her Lifetimes Tour.

For the unversed, Katy kicked off her Lifetime Tour on April 23 and it will end on December 7, 2025.

"Justin has made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil," the insider shared

"Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating."

Katy and Justin sparked romance rumors when they were spotted having dinner together on July 18.

Previously a source reported to People that Justin, who served as the 23rd prime minister of Canada from 2015 to 2025, was not expecting this huge response on such a private meeting with Katy.

The Canadian politician and the pop star are "for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada,” the tattler noted.

“They discovered how they agree on many things and really enjoyed their encounter in Canada for as short a time as it was.”