Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber bonds over sweet 'besties' collab

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Rhode founder came up with a rare beauty collaboration

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 16, 2025

Kylie Jenner shares insight into her friendship with Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber flaunted 'besties' lip combo in a new video, featuring their own beauty lines product.

The reality star took to her official Instagram account on Monday, September 15, to share a video with Justin Bieber’s wife.

In the video the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen applying their own brands lip product with a twist.

The beauty moguls first filled their lips with Rode's nude coloured lip product.

Then they sharpened the outlines of their lip with Kylie cosmetics lip liners, making it a candid collaboration no one saw coming.

"a bestie lip combo @haileybieber," Kylie captioned the post which is set to Justin's song SPEED DEMON.

In the clip Kylie donned a black top tank while Hailey opted for a white one.

This video came after Kylie fans a sweet glimpse into her family life, and shared a new "get ready with me" video on her feed featuring daughter Stormi,

In the sweet mother-daughter makeup session, they used Kylie Cosmetics's products

