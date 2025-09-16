Kaitlyn Bristowe pays heartfelt birthday tribute to mom 'Mama B'

Kaitlyn Bristowe pays heartfelt birthday tribute to mom

Kaitlyn Bristowe paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Leslie Hipkin, on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Canadian TV personality posted an adorable series of pictures and videos, wishing her mother a happy birthday.

"Let’s wish mama B a happy Bday," she began the lengthy post. "It hasn’t been an easy few months, buts she’s always in mama mode taking care of those she loves. All while making us laugh. I love you."

"The apple doesn’t fall far. I’m doing a high kick with a glass of wine in your honor tonight," added the Dancing with the Stars alum.

Recently, Kaitlyn opened up about the lasting physical impact DWTS had on her.

"I’m still suffering years later from cracked ribs and pulling a muscle that was under my ribs," said the professional dancer during an appearance on her fellow former DWTS competitor, Tori Spelling's podcast.

“And my tendonitis will flare up every time I wear heels now," she continued.

When asked for some retroactive tips, she said, “I just would have said don’t injure yourself. That was like my main focus, was to stop getting injured all the time.”