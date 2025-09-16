King Charles won't see Lilibet, Archie anytime soon: 'Sadly'

King Charles will not see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet anytime soon despite Prince Harry’s meeting with the monarch.

This has been claimed by royal expert Helena Chard while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

Speaking to the Guardian, Archie and Lilibet doting father Prince Harry admitted he wants to bring his kids to the UK in a U-turn from his previous position.

Harry has made multiple solo appearances in Britain over the past two years, but he has previously stated that he does not feel safe bringing his family to the UK.

However, Prince Harry told the Guardian regarding the prospect of bringing his children to the country of his birth: “I would. This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Apparently reacting to Harry’s remarks, the royal expert believes “I would love nothing more than King Charles to enjoy his Sussex grandchildren although I sadly feel this will not happen soon.

“Prince Harry holds the key here."

The fresh claims by royal expert came days after Prince Harry held a meeting with his ailing father King Charles in London.

Harry met King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the prince appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.