Prince Harry shakes things up in UK after royal reunion

Prince Harry hints at royal reboot with trips to UK, Ukraine

Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK and his surprise trip to Ukraine have put him back in the spotlight.

Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop described this new chapter in the Duke of Sussex’s life as “complicated.”

She told The Mirror that Harry’s short stay in the UK, which included a rare 55-minute meeting with King Charles and a moment enjoying some “banging” jerk chicken, reminded people of his charm and warmth.

Harry’s unplanned trip to Ukraine showed his continued commitment to service and support for people affected by conflict.

"In just one week, the birthday boy proved he still has the capacity to up-end the new agenda,” the expert said.

She continued, “Prince Harry ’s four-day stopover in the UK was enough to get tongues wagging, add to it a 55-minute meet-and-greet with his dear Papa, and in many quarters, all was forgiven.

"The prodigal Prince enjoying his ‘banging’ jerk chicken reminded Britain of what we’d been missing – Harry’s winning combination of charisma and empathy.”

Dunlop went on to add, "Then came the pièce de résistance – a surprise trip to Ukraine – Harry melding his military metal with his promise of a life of service.

"Few could criticise this mission in a country riven with conflict, tied as it was to Harry’s most successful brand – The Invictus Games. Harry’s military track record and global fame are a massive boost for the beleaguered country. So far so good.

"And we can expect to see much more of Harry – he was clear: ‘I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK.’ And he wants to see more of King Charles - ‘the focus really has to be on my Dad.’ But this new dawn for the Duke is not without complications."