Robert Redford, Hollywood icon, dies at 89

Robert Redford, 'All the President's Men' star, dies aged 89

Robert Redford, a well-known name in Hollywood and activist circles, has passed away at his home in Utah on Tuesday morning, at the age of 89.

Cindi Berger, the head of publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK announced this news a statement to The New York Times.

Although the cause of death is unclear, the statement indicates that the actor passed away in his sleep.

Born in Santa Monica, California, in 1936, Robert had a career that spanned six decades. His first foray into the acting world started with his entry at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

In the Broadway play Tall Story, he made his debut as a basketball player. The year was 1959.

Known for his charming looks, Robert has appeared in many hit movies, such as Inside Daisy Clover, This Property Is Condemned, The Chase, The Great Gatsby, and The Way We Were.

But despite being famous for his windswept strawberry blonde hair, Robert's progressive politics deeply influenced his career choices.

The Candidate and All the President's Men, for example, were the politically charged films that defined cinema at the time.

Not to mention, he is the name behind the celebrated Sundance Film Festival, which is known to give space to projects that often fall underneath the radar of the mainstream studios.

To be precise, the star's last acting job was a cameo in 2022's AMC series Dark Winds. However, before this, he featured in Avengers: Endgame, where he reprised his Secretary Alexander Pierce role.

As far as awards are concerned, Robert counted two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement under his belt.