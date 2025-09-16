Is Prince Harry finally done fighting the Firm?

Prince Harry makes hard decision as he steps back from royal fight

Prince Harry has reportedly made a hard decision of stepping back from the years-long royal feud after reunion with King Charles.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex really wants to get back into the royal family fold and be close to his cancer-stricken father.

A source has shared that Harry’s ongoing issues with the Royal family have taken an emotional toll on him.

Last week, Harry met with King Charles for the first time in over a year and a half at Clarence House in London.

Speaking of the much-awaited reunion, the insider told Hello! Magazine that Harry wants to rebuild his relationship with his father.

While he still feels hurt by the way he was treated by the institution, he now seems more interested in making peace.

“He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that,” the source told the publication.

They continued, "I don't think he's completely dropped the idea of feeling that he has been wronged in certain ways by the institution, but he would rather the opportunity for reconciliation.

“With the passing of time, everything softens, especially when close family members are ill; that focuses the mind somewhat.

“He's willing to be a bit more at peace with things, rather than battling constantly. It's taken its toll."