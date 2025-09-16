Indian cricketers avoid photos with Pakistani net bowlers during practice sessions

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during a match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sept 14, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Indian cricketers participating in the Asia Cup are keeping a noticeable distance from Pakistani net bowlers during their practice sessions at Dubai’s ICC Academy, following strict instructions from team management, sources said on Tuesday.

The change comes after a recent controversy when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the Asia Cup trophy unveiling. The image went viral, prompting a furious backlash from Indian media and social platforms, putting the team under pressure.

At the ICC Academy, net bowlers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India regularly assist teams during practice. In the past, it was common for these bowlers to take photos with star players, including Virat Kohli. However, this time the Indian team management has barred any such interactions.

The sources confirmed that Indian players have been told not to engage in casual conversations or take photographs with Pakistani net bowlers. To enforce this, net bowlers are asked to hand over their mobile phones before practice sessions, which are only returned once training ends.

Analysts say the move reflects political pressure and growing “war hysteria” back home in India, which is now shaping the behaviour of players on the field. They argue that what was once a neutral and friendly environment at ICC Academy has been overshadowed by tensions, limiting the players’ freedom to practise and interact openly.