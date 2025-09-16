Sarah Jessica Parker forced to prioritize husband Matthew Broderick over work

Sarah Jessica Parker is seemingly being forced by her friends to shift her complete focus to her marriage following the end of And Just Like That.

The 60-year-old American actress and television producer is looking for new projects after the conclusion of S*x and the City sequel And Just Like That, while her friends are asking her to spend more time with her husband, Matthew Broderick, to strengthen their 28-year marriage.

Parker and Broderick bought a house worth $35 million in the West Village, located in New York City, in 2016. They also have a three-bedroom bungalow in Amagansett in the Hamptons, where the Godzilla actor likes to relax.

The insider told Radar Online, "He's a workhorse, but he treasures his downtime and his lazy summers on the beach, even more so as he gets older.”

"When it comes to his theater acting, he has nothing left to prove. A quiet retirement at their family's cottage in the Hamptons is something he's waited decades for."

"But Sarah Jessica is a totally different animal, and she loves getting knee-deep in complicated, multiyear projects,” the source stated.

Notably, the representative of the Hocus Pocus actress has clarified the pair are living happily and there is no tension between them due to their different approaches to work.

The insider noted, "She isn't done with television and there's still a lot she hasn't tried, like a gritty, dramatic miniseries or an ensemble role in a drama or thriller.”

"That's why they're keeping a big footprint in New York City. As a couple, they've just gotten used to the time apart that comes with having beautiful homes in the city and the country, even though that can take a toll in the long term. New York City is still the place where they've enjoyed their biggest professional victories."

"Sarah Jessica loves the lazy, breezy Hamptons lifestyle, too, but she's nowhere close to making that a year-round thing. She's most comfortable when she's spinning a lot of plates at the same time. Even with AJLT closing up shop, her approach to her life and business isn't going to change one bit,” the source said.