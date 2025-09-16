Major update on 'The Trades' season 3

'The Trades' season three goes on floors in Canada

In Nova Scotia, Canada, work has begun on season three of The Trades, a sitcom show of Crave.



Todd ‘Goldenarm’ Stool, portrayed by Robb Wells, the lead star in the series, in a statement, shares, “The response to The Trades has been fantastic and we’re excited to be back for a third season with our incredible cast of colourful characters, talented crew and partners at Crave."

It's expected the forthcoming season will bow out in 2026 on the streamer with the star, who also serves as a producer and writer on the show; per the logline, "will walk the thin line between friend and boss."

"His sister Audrey (Anastasia Phillips) secretly hooks up with his best friend Backwoods (Daniel Petronijevic)," it read.

"While beloved site manager Chelsea (Jennifer Spence) faces an uncomfortable truth when Jenn Conch (Jennifer Irwin) returns to Imperial Valley and wants to fit in."

In addition to them, the cast that are returning for the new season include Raoul Bhaneja (Blindspot) as Medhi, Jesse Camacho (Fubar) as Homer, Brandon Oakes (Revival) as Taser, and Jason Daley (Trailer Park Boys) as Dewey.

Moreover, Susan Kent (Pretty Hard Cases) as Steph, Patrick McKenna (The Red Green Show) as Rod, Tara Spencer-Nairn (Corner Gas) as Daina, Dave Lawrence (Trailer Park Boys: Jail) as Roach, and Aaron Poole (Most Dangerous Game) as Billy.

Gary Howsam, Jennifer Irwin, Warren P. Sonoda and Shelley Eriksen serve as the executive producers.

The Trades tells the story of refinery employees that are balancing their stressful work and hectic lives in a small town.