 
Geo News

Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival

Sam Frost has made her first red-carpet appearance at film festival since welcoming her second child in April

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women’s Film Festival
Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women’s Film Festival

Sam Frost made a stylish return to the spotlight on Tuesday, attending the Australian Women’s Film Festival in Sydney just months after welcoming her second child.

The 36-year-old former Home and Away star, who gave birth to son Bobby in April with fiancé Jordie Hansen, turned heads in a chic white-and-cream frock featuring a sheer skirt. 

She accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her caramel hair in soft waves, completing the look with a peach-toned makeup palette and smokey eyeshadow.

Frost, who first rose to fame on The Bachelor, reunited on the night with her former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts, as per Daily Mail. 

The actress shared the news of Bobby’s arrival in April with a series of intimate black-and-white photos, introducing him to his big brother Ted, two. 

“We love you so much little man,” she wrote at the time, revealing his full name as Bobby Jordan Frost-Hansen.

Frost announced her pregnancy in November 2024, later admitting she had found the journey challenging, as per the outlet. 

Despite that, she said she felt more relaxed than expected after Bobby’s birth.

The couple, who became engaged in July 2022, are also parents to son Ted, born in March 2023.

'Superman' lands on HBO Max on this date
'Superman' lands on HBO Max on this date
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death details revealed video
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death details revealed
Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie
Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie
Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem
Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem
Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source
Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source
Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit
Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit