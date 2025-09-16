Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women’s Film Festival

Sam Frost made a stylish return to the spotlight on Tuesday, attending the Australian Women’s Film Festival in Sydney just months after welcoming her second child.

The 36-year-old former Home and Away star, who gave birth to son Bobby in April with fiancé Jordie Hansen, turned heads in a chic white-and-cream frock featuring a sheer skirt.

She accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her caramel hair in soft waves, completing the look with a peach-toned makeup palette and smokey eyeshadow.

Frost, who first rose to fame on The Bachelor, reunited on the night with her former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts, as per Daily Mail.

The actress shared the news of Bobby’s arrival in April with a series of intimate black-and-white photos, introducing him to his big brother Ted, two.

“We love you so much little man,” she wrote at the time, revealing his full name as Bobby Jordan Frost-Hansen.

Frost announced her pregnancy in November 2024, later admitting she had found the journey challenging, as per the outlet.

Despite that, she said she felt more relaxed than expected after Bobby’s birth.

The couple, who became engaged in July 2022, are also parents to son Ted, born in March 2023.