Cardi B all hearts for new beau Stefon Diggs

Syeda Zahra Furqan
September 17, 2025

Cardi B has officially moved on from her messy divorce from Offset and has a new man on her arm.

While co-hosting Today with Jenna & Friends, the 32-year-old rapper could not stop smiling as she opened up about her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

When host Jenna Bush Hager asked if “the sparks were sparking,” Cardi replied with a grin, “Sparkling, honey. Fourth of July!”

The songbird recalled her first impression of the wide receiver, 31, who plays for the New England Patriots. 

“I thought he was cute. I was like, ‘Oh, he gotta be mine,’” she said, adding that they met through mutual friends.

In addition to this, Cardi weighed in on her approach to showing interest and joked that she would never have slid into his DMs herself. 

“No, you’re not supposed to just reach out to a man!” she asserted.

Cardi reportedly had a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, but now she says life with Diggs has started to feel different. 

“Life’s more like an expression,” she teased, before flashing a knowing smile.

