Justin Bieber reveals he 'prayed' for his latest look

Justin Bieber finally gets beard he always wanted

Justin Bieber always wanted a long beard!

The Baby singer celebrated his latest beard transformation in a new Instagram post.

Taking to his social media handle on Tuesday, Justin posted a black-and-white selfie showing off his full facial hair.

Alongside the photo, Justin wrote, "Still can’t believe my beard is this long."

He went on to add, "I prayed for this beard lmfao."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One user wrote, "He's my baby and his name is Justin Bieber, he only posts black and white photos and I love them, ok, I'm not good at writing songs, haha! I love you."

Another added, "I love you no matter what but pleaseee please come back to baby Bieber face."

"You can love, I like you hahaha," the third comment read.

This comes after Justin Bieber was announced as one of the three headliners at the Coachella 2026 festival.

He will perform on Saturday night, while Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G will headline Friday and Sunday, respectively.