Robert Irwin makes 'Dancing With the Stars' debut: How to vote for star

Dancing With the Stars is back with its new season!

Season 34 of the dance competition kicked off on Tuesday night, signifying 20 years on air.

Contestants ranging from reality stars to Hollywood legends hit the stage on September 16, alongside their professional partners.

Robert Irwin, the Australian television presenter, also delivered a high-energy Jive to Steppenwolf's track Born to Be Wild on Tuesday's night, marking his season 34 debut alongside partner Witney Carson.

DWTS judge Derek Hough described their stunning performance as “probably the best first dance I have ever seen on this show.” They scored 15 of 20 points.

Following his performance, the 21-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and urged his fans to vote for him.

"Tonight we take on the ballroom for the premiere of @dancingwiththestars!" he penned while sharing an adorable snap of himself with dance partner Witney.

How to Vote for Robert Irwin:

As per People magazine, fans can vote for their favorite contestant via two methods — online or via SMS texting.

Viewers can vote for their favorite team by visiting the ABC website or can also save their team from elimination by sending a specific keyword (which is typically the contestant's first name) to 21523.

Online Voting Rules:

Fans can vote for their favorite star up to 20 times each week.