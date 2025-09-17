Margot Robbie shockingly reveals why she couldn't play Kylie Minogue in biopic

Margot Robbie reveals reason for not playing Kylie Minogue in biopic

Margot Robbie has ruled out the chance to play Kylie Minogue in a potential biopic about her life in the spotlight.

While appearing for an interview on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the host Scott Mills informed her, "You know Kylie has said a few times that she would love you to play her in a movie."

Revealing that was brand new information for her, the Hollywood actress responded, "She did not?! Why has nobody ever told me this before?! That is wild information!"

Showing gratitude for the offer, A Big Bold Beautiul actress said, "I am beyond honoured. Of course I could not, I can't sing.”

Sharing the reason for the request, she continued, “I can't sing like Kylie. I don't like it when people can't actually sing and do a singing movie, you know..."

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress talked about her first encounter with Minogue.

Recalling when Robbie received the call for a meet up, ‘‘Kylie Minogue would like to meet up with you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the best day of my life.’

"I get to the Chateau Marmont, and she sat down, the coolest, warmest, most divine creature you’ve ever met,” she heaped praise over her.

Before concluding, Margot Robbie shared the reason behind their meet up, “She was just like, ‘I just thought, you’re an Aussie, I’m an Aussie, and we’ve never met. I thought we should probably hang out and get cocktails. There was no work conversation whatsoever, we just got drunk together.”

For those unversed, Kylie Minogue has signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix for a tell-all documentary set to film later this year.