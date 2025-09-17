Prince Harry faces resistance from another senior royal in comeback hopes

Prince Harry’s hopes of reconciliation hit by resistance from senior royal

A senior royal, apart from Prince William, is still struggling to forgive Prince Harry for what he wrote in his memoir Spare.

According to insiders, Queen Camilla was especially hurt by the Duke of Sussex’s claims, including calling her “evil” and “the villain.”

In his bombshell book, Harry also accused the Queen Consort of trying to win public favour to secure her place in the Royal family.

Harry, who turned 41 yesterday, also said that he and Prince William once asked King Charles not to marry her back in 2005.

While Harry has said he hopes to fix things with his family, sources told The Times that Camilla is unlikely to let it go.

In a conversation with the publication, the source said, "He has been extremely unkind to her in print and in word, and she doesn’t forgive easily."

"The Royal Family make elephants look like they have short memories,” they added.

In his book, Harry said Camilla plays the "long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown.”

"I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal p.r. altar,” Prince Harry added in his book.