Prince Harry told to ‘grow up' as frustration with him mounts

Prince Harry criticised for acting entitled despite privileged life

Prince Harry is no longer the person he used to be, claimed a former royal butler, who knew him as a child and worked closely with Princess Diana.

Speaking with The Mirror, ex-royal butler Paul Burrell said he supports the Duke of Sussex’s wish for freedom from royal life.

However, the former aide added that how Harry has gone about it has come across as entitled and ungrateful.

He said he remembers Harry as a fun and generous boy who used to hand out five-pound notes to friends and joke about “passing granny’s house,” which for him meant Windsor Castle.

Following Harry’s bombshell interview with The Guardian in which he denied airing royal family’s dirty laundry in Spare, Burrell said Harry needs to grow up.

“I actually applaud Harry for wanting his freedom,” he said. “I can see how the royal family is very confining. But it's the manner in which you do it.

“I just don’t understand all this petulance and entitlement - these are new things which have come his way. And I don't know who sowed those seeds, because they were never there as a child,” he added.

Burrell continued, “He had a privileged life, a good life, even though he was ‘the spare’. He used to hand out £5 notes to his friends, which he called ‘blue grannies.’

“So where is that lovely, jokey boy now? He grew up into someone different, almost unrecognisable. He used to be kind, generous, warm hearted and carefree.

“Now he cares about everything. So many in Britain today are struggling to pay their mortgages, or buy a school uniform. He doesn't have any of those problems.”

Further bashing the Prince, he said, “He’s a petulant prince who has lived a charmed life with every luxury afforded to him. And he just whines about things that really don't matter.

"And I think that’s why the British people are getting a little bit tired of Ginge and Whinge. I just want to tell him: ‘You're not the most important person on this planet, Harry! Just grow up’.”