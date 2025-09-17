 
Michelle Dockery shares honest thoughts on 'Downton Abbey' ending

Michelle Dockery’s starrer 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' was released on September 12, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Michelle Dockery opens up about Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale ending
Michelle Dockery, who is best known for her leading performance as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey, has opened up about her concluding the movie.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she candidly talked about different endings of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

"It's Julian's territory, I think. It's really up to the creators, if they want to continue it in some way. I feel like this iteration with this cast and these characters, it is the end,” she said.

"Whether they do a prequel (or) a sequel, it's really up to these creators. But for us, there had to be a point where it was a definitive ending,” the Flight Risk actress added.

Dockery continued, “There's been a lot of endings for us, the series and then the first film, we weren't sure if we were going to do another one. So, you know, this does feel quite finite."

Furthermore, she shared that Dockery has dedicated the third installment of the movie to late co-star, Dame Maggie Smith, who played the role of Violet Crawley in the last two movies.

She told the outlet, "Definitely. I mean, Maggie passed away after we finished the film, but she was such a presence on set, and there was almost a quiet that fell when she walked onto set, (everyone) had that respect for her.”

Before concluding, the 43-year-old actress shared, "I was always really excited to work with her again and see what Julian had in store for us, see what scenes we had together.”

For those unversed, Maggie Smith at the age of 89 on September 27, 2024. 

