Photo: Keanu Reeves leans on Alexandra Grant following series of tragedies: Source

Keanu Reeves has reportedly tied the knot with longtime partner Alexandra Grant.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Reeves felt certain Grant was the one and credits her for helping him heal from the tragedies that have shaped his life.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 1999, the Matrix alum and then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme endured the heartbreaking loss of their stillborn daughter, Ava.

The couple split soon after, and then in 2001, Syme was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 28.

“Alexandra is a massive source of support for him,” an insider shared of how she has proven to be a rock for the actor through thick and thin.

“After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm," the spy remarked.

Even the actor's pals cannot help but praise his supposed new wife.

"Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he’s more relaxed. She’s truly his anchor.”

The pair first met in 2009 and began dating in 2011.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that they had exchanged rings, sparking engagement speculation.