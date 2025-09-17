 
Geo News

Keanu Reeves leans on Alexandra Grant following series of tragedies: Source

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are reportedly married

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Photo: Keanu Reeves leans on Alexandra Grant following series of tragedies: Source
Photo: Keanu Reeves leans on Alexandra Grant following series of tragedies: Source

Keanu Reeves has reportedly tied the knot with longtime partner Alexandra Grant.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Reeves felt certain Grant was the one and credits her for helping him heal from the tragedies that have shaped his life. 

It is pertinent to mention here that in 1999, the Matrix alum and then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme endured the heartbreaking loss of their stillborn daughter, Ava. 

The couple split soon after, and then in 2001, Syme was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 28.

“Alexandra is a massive source of support for him,” an insider shared of how she has proven to be a rock for the actor through thick and thin.

 “After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm," the spy remarked. 

Even the actor's pals cannot help but praise his supposed new wife. 

"Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he’s more relaxed. She’s truly his anchor.”

The pair first met in 2009 and began dating in 2011. 

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that they had exchanged rings, sparking engagement speculation.

Leonardo DiCaprio regrets doing 'Titanic' for THIS reason
Leonardo DiCaprio regrets doing 'Titanic' for THIS reason
Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer video
Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer
Amy Poehler calls out Oscars for this reason
Amy Poehler calls out Oscars for this reason
'The Morning Show': New episode drop timing revealed
'The Morning Show': New episode drop timing revealed
Cardi B's 4th pregnancy, 1st with Stefon Diggs laid bare
Cardi B's 4th pregnancy, 1st with Stefon Diggs laid bare
Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps
Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps
Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans