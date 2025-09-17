Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps

Photo: Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant's need for privacy made them marry secretly: Source

Keanu Reeves has reportedly taken the next major step in his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

As fans will be aware, Reeves and Grant have been dating since 2011 after first crossing paths in 2009. A few months back it was revealed that they exchanged rings.

Now, a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that the actor has married Alexandra Grant in a secret ceremony during European trip earlier this summer.

"The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very discreet," a spy said of their alleged wedding.

The surce even addressed, "They'd talked about it for years, but in the end they wanted something that was just for them."

Mentioning why they kept the news under wraps, the source establised that "Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping it a quiet secret fits them perfectly."

In addition to this, the Matrix actor's supposed wife has been branded as authentic and uninterested in Hollywood games by his pals.

Earlier this month, she gave a nod to their bond with a birthday tribute, posting a cake with 'Keanu' iced across it.

"To Keanu, I am so grateful for your love and partnership," she penned.