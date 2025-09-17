Cardi B's 4th pregnancy, 1st with Stefon Diggs laid bare

Photo: Cardi B confirms 1st pregnancy with Stefon Diggs post Offset split

Cardi B is reportedly ready to welcome another baby with Stefon Diggs.

As per the latest report of Page Six, the songbird has confirmed the news while speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings Tuesday.

She went on to reveal that she’s due in February.

Announcing the good news, Cardi expressed, “I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,”

“By the way, now that I talk about it, y’all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff,” she joker referring to her upcoming album release, which is slated on 19th September 2025,

“I felt like can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding,” she candidly disclosed.

In a previous chat on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 32-year-old rapper gushed about her new beau, NFL star Stefon Diggs, and shared that she is ready to walk down the aisle once again.

She even recalled her first impression of the wide receiver, 31, who plays for the New England Patriots.

“I thought he was cute. I was like, ‘Oh, he gotta be mine,’” she said, adding that they met through mutual friends.