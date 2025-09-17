'Shattered' Sharon leaning on kids post Ozzy Osbourne's death: Report

Sharon Osbourne finds strength in kids post Ozzy Osbourne's passing: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been finding strength in her children after the loss of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

As fans will know, the TV personality, 72, shares daughters Aimee, 42, Kelly, 40, and son Jack, 39, with the Black Sabbath frontman, who died in July.

A source told Star Magazine that Sharon “has not been alone” since Ozzy’s passing, adding that “she’s distraught” and “still very bewildered.”

The insider explained that her kids “have been wonderful and so loving,” surrounding her with constant care and “pretty much trying to love her back to health.”

“Everyone has rallied and they’re taking care of her and all the practical worries,” the source continued.

They even revealed a tender moment by stating, “Kelly took her to Cornwall and got her to try falconry, and she absolutely loved it."

"That was a truly bright spot in the midst of her grief,” they concluded.

During Ozzy’s funeral procession in Birmingham, Sharon was visibly heartbroken as she read heartfelt fan messages that moved the family, according to reports.

The couple, married since 1982, had endured their share of struggles but remained inseparable until the end.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan summed up the devotion in a tribute on social media, “Heartbreaking. I never knew a couple who loved each other more, despite everything life threw at them, or who better epitomised the ‘till death do us part’ of marriage.”

He added, “Sharon looks utterly bereft without her Ozzy at his funeral in Birmingham today. I feel so terribly sad for her.”