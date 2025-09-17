Kourtney Kardashian to follow in Kim's footstep amid new baby planning: Source

Photo: Kourtney Kardashian takes notes from Kim's playbook amid next baby plans: Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly hoping to give their son Rocky a sibling.

As fans will be aware, The Kardashians star, 45, already shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

With her Blink-182 drummer husband, she welcomed 21-month-old Rocky, and she’s spoken about cherishing the “baby bliss bubble.”

According to RadarOnline.com, Kourtney is eager to follow in her sister Kim Kardashian's footsteps when it comes to growing her family.

“They’ve been trying the old-fashioned way pretty much nonstop,” a source confirmed.

“If that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table. That worked out well for \[her sisters] Kim and Khloe,” the insider added.

Kim shares four children with Kanye West, with Chicago and Psalm born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian turned to surrogacy for her youngest son Tatum, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, while her daughter True was conceived naturally.