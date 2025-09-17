 
Geo News

Netflix gives glimpses into 'One Piece' season 2

The sneak peek of season two of 'One Piece' shows the cast expressing excitement

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Netflix releases 'One Piece' season 2 sneak peek

Ahead of season two of One Piece, Netflix has given a sneak peek into what fans may expect in the upcoming journey of the show.

In the clip, the cast shares their thoughts, mostly excited, about returning to the series, which is the live-action adaptation of the manga series of the same name.

The Straw Hat crew, in season two, becomes a more tight-knitted group, as the video teases, “The story of One Piece gets bigger, and it gets better… This season was a lot more intense. You wanna see it, don’t you?”

Though the exact release date has been kept under wraps, Taz Skyler, who plays Strawhat chef Sanji, previously weighed in on the question.

"It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say," he told The Direct.

The star continued, "But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble."

"But I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window."

But it's expected season two of One Piece will be out in 2026.

Leonardo DiCaprio regrets doing 'Titanic' for THIS reason
Leonardo DiCaprio regrets doing 'Titanic' for THIS reason
Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer video
Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer
Amy Poehler calls out Oscars for this reason
Amy Poehler calls out Oscars for this reason
'The Morning Show': New episode drop timing revealed
'The Morning Show': New episode drop timing revealed
Cardi B's 4th pregnancy, 1st with Stefon Diggs laid bare
Cardi B's 4th pregnancy, 1st with Stefon Diggs laid bare
Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps
Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps
Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans