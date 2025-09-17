Netflix gives glimpses into 'One Piece' season 2

Netflix releases 'One Piece' season 2 sneak peek

Ahead of season two of One Piece, Netflix has given a sneak peek into what fans may expect in the upcoming journey of the show.



In the clip, the cast shares their thoughts, mostly excited, about returning to the series, which is the live-action adaptation of the manga series of the same name.

The Straw Hat crew, in season two, becomes a more tight-knitted group, as the video teases, “The story of One Piece gets bigger, and it gets better… This season was a lot more intense. You wanna see it, don’t you?”

Though the exact release date has been kept under wraps, Taz Skyler, who plays Strawhat chef Sanji, previously weighed in on the question.

"It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say," he told The Direct.

The star continued, "But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble."

"But I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window."

But it's expected season two of One Piece will be out in 2026.