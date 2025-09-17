Queen Camilla shows Kate Middleton who's incharge at Trump's royal welcome

Meghan Markle’s supporters had a field day trolling Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla as the royal family welcomed US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The supporters of the Duchess of Sussex, who is often at the receiving end of criticism and ridicule from royal fans over her Netflix show, lie in wait for the opportunity to hit back whenever senior royals make public appearances.

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Melania Trump at Trump's welcome at Windsor Castle

It was one of those moments when they seized the chance to mock Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla after a clip surfaced online.

In the video, widely circulated on social media, Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump are seen engaged in conversation while their husbands chatted in the background.

The footage shows Kate leaving the two women and joining the male company, just as Camilla makes hand gestures.

Meghan’s supporters interpreted it as some kind of snub, claiming the queen asked Kate to step aside so she could speak with the first lady alone.

The clip was shared with satirical and mocking comments, including: “Harry was lucky to get away,” and “Camilla is in charge and she makes sure Kate knows it.”