Timeline: Controversy involving Pakistan, India, Andy Pycroft

The Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India spiralled into a major controversy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Andy Pycroft instructed both sides to avoid the customary handshake on September 14 (Sunday).

India did not stop there. The team also refused to shake hands after the match ended. This did not sit well with the Pakistani side. They registered a protest with the ICC, and the situation escalated.

However, days after the match, the referee apologised, following which Pakistan decided to continue with the ongoing tournament on September 17 (Wednesday).

September 14 — The handshake debacle

Ahead of the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India, ICC match referee Andy Pycroft instructs both captains not to shake hands.

At the toss, the Indian skipper avoids the customary handshake.

After the match, when Pakistan’s players line up for the traditional exchange, the Indian team walks away and shuts the dressing room doors.

India’s captain Suryakumar later defends the move, claiming it is in line with instructions from his government and cricket board.

In protest, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refuses to attend the post-match presentation ceremony.

September 15 — PCB backlash

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi condemns the incident, calling it against the spirit of the game.

The PCB lodges a formal complaint with the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), demanding Pycroft’s removal from the Asia Cup.

Indian fans also complain about their team’s move not to shake hands with Pakistan.

September 16 — ICC’s reported response

ICC rejects PCB’s demand to remove Asia Cup match referee, claims Indian media.

PCB reportedly threatens to withdraw from the Asia Cup if the referee is not changed.

PCB says it will take the final decision, keeping Pakistan’s interests first.

September 17 — Issue settled

Hours before the match, PCB continues consultations regarding participation.

The match is delayed for an hour, and players are asked to remain at the hotel.

Players depart later on PCB chief’s orders, but the situation remains unclear.

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan’s team captain and manager.

PCB confirms the apology, saying Pycroft terms the episode a result of “miscommunication”.

ICC expresses willingness to conduct an inquiry into violations surrounding the September 14 game.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja questions Pycroft’s neutrality.

