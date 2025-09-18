'Devil Wears Prada 2's new star spills some 'fun' insights into set of upcoming sequel

Lucy Liu teases some 'fun' insights from set of 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Devil Wears Prada 2's new face, Lucy Liu, has teased some exciting glimpses from the set of the forthcoming film.

Joining the star-studded cast for the upcoming sequel to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, the actress gave a vibe-check of the set and how it feels to be a new face, via People.

The original cast members included Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

She revealed that filming in the fashion-film which audiences have been anticipating for years was filled with "fun."

"I had a great time and it was really fun,” Liu told the outlet at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program luncheon in New York City on September 16.

She went on to say, “It's always nice to be part of something that people are excited about and that is connected to fashion.”

"Fashion can be so many things — it can be political, and it can be whimsical. That, to me, is what's fun about a movie like that, that's more classic than you would think," Liu added.

For the unversed, the shooting of the much-anticipated sequel began back in June and several clips from the set got viral on social media.

Other new faces that joined The Devil Wears Prada 2's cast including Liu are Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, B.J. Novak, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon and Broadway stars Conrad Ricamora. and Helen J. Shen.

The sequel is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.