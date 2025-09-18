Pakistan's dignity upheld after Pycroft apology in handshake row, says Naqvi

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi (centre), along with former chairmen Najam Sethi (left) and Ramiz Raja, during a recent press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 17, 2025. — X@TheRealPCB/Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the country’s honour remained intact during the handshake controversy that erupted after the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals India.

Naqvi, flanked by former chairmen Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium that Zimbabwe-based match referee Andy Pycroft had formally apologised to national captain Salman Ali Agha, the coach and the team manager, acknowledging the concerns raised by the side.

“A short while ago, the match referee apologised to the captain and team manager. We have also lodged a formal request with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate the breaches that occurred during the September 14 fixture,” Naqvi said.

“I consulted former chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja on the matter. Thank God, Pakistan’s honour has been preserved, and now we expect the team to focus on their performance,” he added.

Former PCB chairman and commentator Ramiz Raja welcomed the development, calling it a “victory for Pakistan” and urging all stakeholders to concentrate on cricket rather than off-field distractions.

“This is a victory for Pakistan. Whatever hurt was felt, the focus must now return to the team’s performance. Cricket should remain cricket, not a political platform. Everyone’s attention should be on the game; the team must deliver on the field,” Raja said.

He also questioned the officiating, remarking, “Andy Pycroft has shown bias in favour of the Indian team.”

Najam Sethi reiterated the PCB’s long-standing position: “The PCB has always maintained that politics should have no place in sport.”

The press conference followed Pycroft’s apology for the handshake row that arose during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster against India.

According to the PCB, Pycroft described the incident as a result of miscommunication. The ICC has indicated its willingness to conduct a formal inquiry into the alleged breach of the code of conduct.

“The ICC match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” the PCB stated. “He had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during the match. The PCB reacted strongly to his actions. The ICC has now expressed its willingness to investigate.”

Meanwhile, the national squad and support staff arrived at the stadium after receiving PCB clearance.

Pycroft, whom the PCB held responsible for mishandling the handshake incident, had earlier been reported to have left for ICC headquarters in Dubai.