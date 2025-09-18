Donald Trump hails King Charles' sharp memory in state banquet speech

Donald Trump gushes over King Charles philanthropic work

President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to King Charles and the royal family for the state banquet.

After King Charles made a speech before the diplomatic dinner at Windsor Castle on September 17, where Donald and his wife Melania Trump are also staying during their state visit to the U.K., Donald took a moment to praise the monarch, his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Princess Kate, via People.

"This is truly one of the highest honors of my life," Donald said.

The U.S. president praised King Charles on how he remembered every guest name while they both greeted together before the state banquet.

Gushing over Charles' philanthropic work and sharp memory, he said, "I just stood in line and shook about 150 hands, and the King knew every single person...or at least I think he did because no one was complaining."

As the monarch himself laughed on the compliment, "I was very impressed with that," Donald added.

Furthermore, Donald praised the royal family, telling King Charles that he had "raised a remarkable son" in Prince William and described Princess Kate as "so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful."

For the unversed, state banquets are formal dinners hosted on the first night of a visiting leader’s trip.