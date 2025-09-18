Robert Redford's final wish laid bare

Robert Redford shunned Hollywood glam even in death

Late legendary actor, Robert Redford reportedly asked for a low-key funeral and no pomp for his final goodbye.

Robert, who is known for his work in classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," died on Monday at the age of 89.

As per a recent report by RadarOnline.com, Robert left the world leaving special note for his funeral - only-family.

Robert's spokesperson revealed, "No red carpets. No cameras. No Hollywood circus. The family requests privacy."

"There won’t be a parade of A-listers. That was his nightmare. He wanted peace, not pomp," a source told the publisher.

All the President's Men star, who passed away in his sleep, took his last break at his mountain residence outside Provo, Utah which according to publicist Cindi Berger, was "the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved."

The outlet confirmed Robert's last residing place will be his final resting place too.

"It’s exactly who Bob was,” a pal told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

"He hated the noise of celebrities. Sundance was his sanctuary, and that’s where he wanted his story to end."

Moreover, the late actor's family including his wife, daughters and seven grandchildren will bid farewell to Robert by gathering in Utah mountains.

He once shared in an interview that he had planned to find peace in solitude.

"That's why I bought the land in Utah. It was a retreat where I would go away so I could have time with nature and raise my family and not ever get tied into that. But it hasn’t been easy."

It is pertinent to mention that no specific cause of death was revealed via publicist Cindi Berger.