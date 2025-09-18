Royal fans gush over Kate Middleton's stunning look at state banquet

Kate Middleton steals the show as fans praise her glamorous appearance

Royal fans heaped praises over Kate Middleton as she wowed in a golden gown and Princess Diana’s tiara for the state banquet at Windsor Castle to welcome President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The Princess of Wales looked elegant in a full-length golden gown and a gold lace evening coat as she attended the key event alongside Prince William.

She completed her look with a blue sash and the iconic Lover’s Knot tiara, once worn by the late Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales wore the traditional Windsor Uniform for the formal dinner.

Kensington Palace also dropped a portrait of the couple as a treat for the royal fans on their official Instagram account.

“Ready for The State Banquet,” they captioned the post.

Soon after the picture was shared, royal fans rushed to the comments section to shower love and praises over Prince and Princess of Wales.

“This dress is AMAZING,” one wrote about Kate’s gown, adding, “I’m actually crying with happy tears about how beautiful this couple is!!!”

“Holy smokes! Y’all are stunning and that dress is gorgeous!!” another fan wrote.

One added, “Princess Catherine: you are beyond beautiful and elegant. Prince William is looking dapper too, but what a lucky guy.”

“WOW! There aren't enough words to describe how gorgeous you both are,” another gushed. “Thank you so much for sharing this stunning portrait with us.”



