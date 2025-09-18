 
Geo News

Arshad Nadeem's medal hopes dashed after early exit in final

Arshad fails to break into top eight, bringing his medal campaign to an early end in the Tokyo final

By
Sports Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Pakistans Arshad Nadeem in action during the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at the Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 2025. — Reuters
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at the Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's medal hopes were dashed after he failed to qualify for the top eight in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

Pakistan’s javelin ace opened his campaign in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 with a throw of 82.73 metres — a few metres short of his qualifying effort of 85.28m.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who followed Nadeem in the order, produced a slightly better effort with a throw of 83.65m. 

Earlier, Germany’s Julian Weber had opened the contest with a strong 83.63m throw, setting the initial benchmark for the rest of the field. Grenada’s Anderson Peters quickly went past Weber, taking the lead with an impressive 84.59m effort. 

India’s Sachin Yadav, however, stunned the field with a superb 86.29m throw in his first attempt, moving into a commanding position.

Nadeem’s second attempt ended in disappointment as he committed a foul, leaving him under pressure. After two rounds, the Pakistani star was placed tenth overall, making his third attempt crucial to secure a place in the top eight and stay in medal contention.

Despite his best efforts, Nadeem managed 82.75 metres on his third attempt — not enough to break into the top eight — marking the end of his campaign and dashing his medal hopes.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

