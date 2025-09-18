Prince Harry finally tells King Charles he regrets public attacks on royal family

Prince Harry meets King Charles privately and expresses regret over royal split

Prince Harry has reportedly apologised to King Charles during their private 54-minute meeting at Clarence House which marked their first sit-down in 19 months.

According to royal sources, Harry, the Duke of Sussex expressed regret over the hurt caused by public attacks made by him and Meghan Markle since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

They insider shared with Closer Magazine that Harry acknowledged how things had played out poorly in public.

“It was the first time in a long while Harry actually said sorry,” the insider said. “He told his father he regretted how certain things played out, especially in public.”

“Charles listened, but whether he truly believed it is another matter,” they added.

However, the insider shared that Prince William remains a major obstacle between Harry and his return to the royal family fold.

“He may be a soft touch,” they said of Charles, “but William is the one Harry needs to crack.”

“He’s the future of the monarchy, and he’s not budging. Harry can talk his way past Charles but he cannot talk his way past his brother,” the tipster added.