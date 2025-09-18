'The Last Frontier' sees action in Alaska in official trailer

Apple TV+ unveils trailer of 'The Last Frontier'

Apple TV+ has returned with another thriller original drama series, The Last Frontier, in whose trailer Jason Clarke shines as a lone U.S. marshal.



Along with starring, the actor also executive produced the show, along with Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, who are also serving as creators and writers.

The 10-episode series will follow "Frank Remnick (Jason), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates."

"Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications," the synopsis read.

In addition to Jason, the series cast includes Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard.

With Sam Hargrave as series episodic director, The Last Frontier will be out on Apple TV+ on October 10, as the rest of the episodes drop weekly.