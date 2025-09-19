Family insider reveals Kate Middleton's heartbreak: ‘Wonders how much she could endure'

Kate Middleton’s family source breaks silence on blond wig hate

Weeks after a social media tirade against Kate Middleton, a close family source has stepped forward with insight into just how badly it effected the future queen.

The family source revealed everything to RadarOnline, and got candid right off the bat.

According to this insider, “this has been a very tough time for Kate.”

Even though they claim “she returned from the summer prepared to face the cameras again,” the sheer “harshness of the remarks really unsettled her.”

But what made it worse was people’s comments that her hair was “tied” to her illness because it really “struck her particularly hard.”

They also went on to say, “Kate believed people would be supportive given all she has faced this past year.” But what ended up happening was that “she was stunned by how fast the negativity over her new look spiraled.”

Over all “it left her badly shaken – at one stage she even wondered how much more she could endure and stopped Googling things about herself.”

Even a separate source, from the palace came forward to offer more insight.

They admit that while “she accepts that, as a public figure, her looks will always be scrutinized. But after her diagnosis and recovery, she expected more compassion.”

Instead, what the future queen found was that “trolls tore her apart over something as trivial as hair color – and it left her disheartened.”

It also led her to quickly go back to her brunette roots, as one friend claims, “she quickly decided to soften the look so focus would be on her work instead of her hair. William has been very supportive and the children are a comfort, but it's still lonely knowing the world is dissecting your appearance.”

Given her lengthy time in the spotlight, despite facing comments like being branded ‘Waity Katie’ a confidant admitted, “she's faced criticism like this in the past, but never at such a vulnerable time. She always manages to rise above the nastiness, but on this occasion, it really shook her.”