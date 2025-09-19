'Angry Birds Movie 3' taps YouTube's top star

MrBeast set to appear in 'Angry Birds Movie 3'

MrBeast, a well-known YouTuber, is set to appear in the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3.



Along with him, Salish Matter is also coming on board beside Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox, Jason Sudeikis (Red), Josh Gad (Chuck), Rachel Bloom (Silver), Danny McBride (Bomb), Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, and Lily James.



Moreover, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West also starred.

MrBeast

John Cohen, Dan Chuba, and Carla Conror serve as the producers, while Thurop Van Orman is working on the screenplay as well as executive producer along with Toru Nakahara.

In an earlier statement, one of the producers gushed about Paramount Pictures, which is behind the upcoming film.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast. Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters."

"But they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board," John added.

As the shooting on the movie is ongoing, details about its plot have been kept under wraps.

The Angry Birds Movie 3, meanwhile, will bow out in cinemas on Jan 29, 2027.