Victoria Beckham reveals key to her 26-year marriage with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham says David and her continue to grow together in their marriage

David Beckham and Victoria, together for 28 years and married for 26 years, celebrated their anniversary recently.

The beloved couple is one of the most popular in Hollywood, sharing four children together.

In her interview with Elle, Victoria reflected on what kept her and David’s marriage strong all these years.

She said, “So often in relationships, one will say to the other, ‘You’ve changed,'” adding, “Well, of course you’ve changed! You’re a different person when you’re 20 than when you’re 50.”

“He believed in me when a lot of people didn’t. He invested in me,” the Spice Girls alum noted of her husband, David.

Adding, “At times I’ve been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me.”

Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999.

Despite the couple’s long and healthy relationship, it is worth mentioning that the parents of four children are facing tensions within their family.

David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut contact with his parents along with his wife Nicola Peltz.