Machine Gun Kelly makes shocking announcement

MGK to hit road for ‘The Lost Americana Tour’

Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK is hitting the road again!

The singer surprised fans by announcing The Lost Americana Tour on September 18, 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, MGK shared the poster of his upcoming tour in support of his seventh studio album of the same name.

"The Lost Americana World Tour," he wrote in the caption, adding, "dates and countries still being added don’t worry but here’s part 1."

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will take MGK across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand between November 2025 and July 2026.

The run kicks off on Nov. 15 at Warped Tour Orlando in Florida and includes 15 North American shows before the year ends, with stops in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Nashville.

Meanwhile, MGK will play five arena shows in Australia and New Zealand in April before returning to North America for another 29 shows from May to July.

On the other hand, the tour will feature a mix of star-studded supporting acts, including Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, Beauty School Dropout, DE’WAYNE, Mod Sun, Emo Night and honestav.

Machine Gun Kelly recently told People Magazine that his latest album Lost Americana is his most personal yet. "Maybe this time, they’ll get to know the man-slash-broken-boy behind the moniker MGK," he shared.