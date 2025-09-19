Ed Sheeran Loop tour 2026: Dates, cities, venues and how to buy tickets

September 19, 2025
Ed Sheeran has officially extended his Loop Tour to North America.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Perfect crooner announced that he is extending his Loop Tour to cities throughout North America.
"Coming back to North America for the Loop tour," penned the 34-year-old singer alongside a clip of himself wandering around New York City.
The Thinking Out Loud singer further penned, "New stage, new setlist, new tricks. I LOVE touring North America, I’ve always felt so much love there since the first gig I did in LA and Toronto back in 2010. "
"Can’t wait to be back, see you all there from spring 2026," added Ed, who recently released his new album, Play.
Ed's North America leg of his Loop tour will kick off in June 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.
During his North American tour, the singer will perform in major cities including Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Toronto.
June 13, 2026 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 20, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
June 25, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
June 27, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
July 4, 2026 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
July 18, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
July 21, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
July 25, 2026 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium
August 1, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
August 8, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
August 15, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
August 21, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
August 22, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
August 29, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
September 4, 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 5, 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 19, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
September 25, 2026 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
September 26, 2026 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
October 3, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
October 10, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
October 17, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
October 24, 2026 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
October 29, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
October 30, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Fans will need to visit the singer's website for ticket information.