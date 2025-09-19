Ed Sheeran Loop tour 2026: Dates, cities, venues and how to buy tickets

Ed Sheeran has officially extended his Loop Tour to North America.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Perfect crooner announced that he is extending his Loop Tour to cities throughout North America.

"Coming back to North America for the Loop tour," penned the 34-year-old singer alongside a clip of himself wandering around New York City.

The Thinking Out Loud singer further penned, "New stage, new setlist, new tricks. I LOVE touring North America, I’ve always felt so much love there since the first gig I did in LA and Toronto back in 2010. "

"Can’t wait to be back, see you all there from spring 2026," added Ed, who recently released his new album, Play.

Ed's North America leg of his Loop tour will kick off in June 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

During his North American tour, the singer will perform in major cities including Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Toronto.

Full Tour Schedule:

June 13, 2026 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 20, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

June 25, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

June 27, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 4, 2026 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

July 18, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

July 21, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

July 25, 2026 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

August 1, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

August 8, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

August 15, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

August 21, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

August 22, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

August 29, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

September 4, 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 5, 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 19, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

September 25, 2026 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

September 26, 2026 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

October 3, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

October 10, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

October 17, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

October 24, 2026 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

October 29, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 30, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

How to Buy Tickets:

Fans will need to visit the singer's website for ticket information.