Kate Middleton feels abandoned by public amid tough time

Kate Middleton feels let down by public criticism of her looks after latest makeover

F. Quraishi
September 19, 2025

Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it tough dealing with recent criticism about her hair colour especially as she continues to face serious health issues.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, dealt with public scrutiny before in the early days of dating Prince William but the recent criticism over her looks felt harsh, an insider told Heat Magazine.

According to sources, Kate had hoped people would be more understanding given what she’s going through, but she knows that being in the spotlight often comes with unwanted attention.

“She’s obviously faced intense scrutiny in the past, during her early days with William, but it’s been a while since she felt attacked over her appearance,” the insider shared.

However, “Kate had been hoping for a bit more grace given what is known about her health battle, but she also understands that as a public figure under the spotlight, it can come with the territory,” they noted.

The source continued, “Even when it gets nasty, Kate has to find her inner strength to rise above it all and move forward with class, as she always does.”

“But it’s still been a tough ride for her, especially with so much going on with the royal family right now – at one point she seriously wondered how much more she could take of it all.”

Following the brutal criticism over her looks, Kate wanted immediate change to “tone down her hair to shift the focus elsewhere and for her to get on with her job.”

