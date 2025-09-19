Machine Gun Kelly reflects on co-parenting with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly praises co-parenting relationship with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about co-parenting with his ex-fiancee, Megan Fox.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Bad Thing singer candidly admired Fox for being a phenomenal mom.

The American rapper began by heaping praise over her ex-fiancee, "The person who is the greatest partner. The greatest person to have had a child with.”

Sharing how much the appearance of his daughter, Saga Blade, changes, he continued, "We go back and forth on who she looks like. Like last month she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her. It changes, you know?"

Furthermore, the 35-yearr-old singer talked about the inspiration behind his daughter’s name.

Revealing the name’s roots in his family heritage, MGK told the host, "My ancestors, and my family is Norwegian, and there's a Norwegian goddess named Saga, and it means 'epic story.' "

Before concluding, he shared, "And so we named her Saga because to get her on this earth through highs and lows, it truly was an epic story of love, pain, and a lot of magic."

For those unversed, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged in 2022 but broke up before welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade, on March 27, 2025.