Buckingham Palace share small peek of inside the Buckingham Palace grounds

A video has just been released by Buckingham Palace and it offers a candid look into what the Palace grounds look like from inside the courtyard, during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

The event occured to mark the end of President Trump’s State Visit to the UK.

The video has been shared to the royal Instagram account and features a vertical shot of the Palace itself as well as its marching band as they play a tune.

This comes amid the Palaces’ reservicing efforts, for those unversed, the iconic building has hosted over 100,000 guests and 15 million tourists every year, according to the official Royal Family website.

But needs updates because “The Palace's electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s.”

This need has even been called ‘urgent’ for it will ensure the prevention of long-term damage to the building and its contents.

According to the website, “The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years. The programme will realise a series of long term financial and environmental benefits, as well as improvements to visitor access. The Palace will remain occupied and fully operational for the duration.”

In terms of costs, the Palace also added, “The reservicing of Buckingham Palace will be funded through a temporary uplift in the Sovereign Grant, as recommended by the Royal Trustees and approved by Parliament.”