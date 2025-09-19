Queen Camilla stands firm amid Prince Harry's efforts to mend royal ties

Queen Camilla won’t forgive or forget Harry’s attacks

Queen Camilla has reportedly made it clear that she has no interest in reconciling with Prince Harry.

According to reports, the Queen Consort has firmly shut the door on any attempt to rebuild relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, insiders said she still holds on to the personal attacks and accusations made by Harry over the years.

While King Charles is said to be more open to conversation, and Prince William remains the key figure Harry must win over, Camilla has taken a hardline stance.

“He may be a soft touch,” the source said of Charles, adding, “but William is the one Harry needs to crack.”

“He’s the future of the monarchy, and he’s not budging. Harry can talk his way past Charles but he cannot talk his way past his brother.”

Pointing out another obstacle in Harry’s pursuit of peace with the royal family, they said, “As for Camilla, she sees no reason to entertain Harry.”

“She remembers all too well the slights and accusations. She’s made her position clear – she won’t play along.”