Prince William strengthens 'family bond' after heartbreaking reality check

Prince William's meaningful decision for the royal children decoded by an expert.

The Prince of Wales, in his old interview, revealed that he and his kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, play board games which are quite helpful in mind building.

In 2021, the future King revealed, "We're playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love Monopoly, that's good, and Risk."

He added, "That's a good game, goes on for hours and usually everyone gets very cross because they lose. But that's what I like playing."

Now, discussing William's interest in playing board games with the little royals, child psychologist Dr Sasha Hall told Hello! magazine said that it must be a "family bonding" time for the Waleses.

The medical expert explained, "Cognitively, board games support planning, problem-solving, flexible thinking, and understanding cause and effect, as children learn that their decisions have consequences over time."

Moreover, Dr Sasha also revealed that William's game time with kids must help create opportunities for "shared attention, laughter, and connection..."

Such intimate family time builds special memories for the children when they grow up.

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate are prioritising family time more and more, especially after difficult health woes and family tensions.