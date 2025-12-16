Andrew receives big spot in 2025 Christmas celebration with hilarious twist

Andrew receives big spot in 2025 Christmas celebrations in hilarious twist

Ex-Prince Andrew became a big part of Christmas celebration despite being expelled from the royal family’s annual gathering at Sandringham.

After being stripped off of all royal titles following the renewed interest in his association with financier Jeffery Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor had suffered through the lowest of the lows this year.

As if the humiliation wasn’t worse for King Charles’s brother, the cherry on top was the latest title he received as he became the butt of the joke.

In the annual competition held by U&Gold (formerly Comedy Gold), winners are selected for the punchline delivered on the biggest stories of the year.

It was revealed by The Guardian that Andrew secured two spots in the list for “best Christmas cracker joke”. Out of 10, the joke about the shamed former royal had the first and the fourth spot.

The irony is not lost on the fact that Andrew earned a title for losing all of his regal honours.

The winning joke was written by Ben Smith from Chelmsford. He wins £1,500 towards a holiday.

“Why is Prince Andrew not writing any Christmas books? He hasn’t got any titles!”

The joke that secured a fourth position was: “What do Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a snowman have in common? They’re both out in the cold.”