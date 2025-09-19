PML-N stalwart foresees PTI exit from parliament, judges resigning for 'mutual interests'

Senator Irfan Siddiqui addressing a press conference on September 25, 2024. — APP

Siddiqui urges PTI to fulfil its democratic role in parliament.

Warns Pakistan may face another major crisis.

Senator calls standing committees the soul of parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has predicted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may exit the parliament while some judges may resign from the judiciary for "mutual interests".

Taking to X, the senator emphasised that parliamentary standing committees are the soul of parliament.

He stressed that the major opposition party should also remain part of them if it is present in the parliament.

Siddiqui urged the Imran Khan-founded party to play its democratic role, adding that the pace of events suggests that, in the near future, the PTI may withdraw from parliament, while some judges may resign from the judiciary for mutual interests.

Questioning the motives behind such moves, Siddiqui said the target is to push Pakistan back into another major crisis.

Warning the opposition without naming it, he further remarked that what lies ahead is another major failure and another major humiliation.

His statement came after the former ruling party's lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Senate resigned from the parliamentary committees following the directives of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

Before resigning, the opposition party also decided not to take part in by-elections for national and provincial assemblies last month as part of the strategy to build political pressure.

In his remarks, the senator also pointed towards the division among top court judges, which became clearer when four jurists refused to attend a full court meeting summoned by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, reviewing and approving the SC Rules, 2025, earlier this month.

The jurists included senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah, who wrote a joint letter to the CJP and termed the full court meeting "cosmetic", "not legally valid" and a gathering just for "damage control".