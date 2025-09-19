'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg dies in accident during impromptu outing

'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg dies in accident during Singapore trip

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died after a tragic scuba diving accident.

Zubeen, who sang Bollywood hits like Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, died at the age of 52 during an impromptu scuba diving trip in Singapore.

Shyamkanu Mahanta & Team, the manager of Garg’s event in Singapore, revealed in a statement that some local Assamese community members took him scuba diving via a yacht. He further noted that he and the team had no knowledge of the outing and only found out when an accident had occurred.

"With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people," the statement read.

He went on to share that he and the team were in a meeting with industrialists and policymakers to facilitate investments when they found out about the accident.

The statement further added that the team rushed him to the hospital after getting the news but he couldn’t be saved. They have been cooperating with authorities to make arrangements.

"During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen’s manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge,” the statement continued.

“This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event. We are devastated and pray for the departed soul of Zubeen Garg. Om Shanti,” the statement concluded.