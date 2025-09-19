'I've become like Rohit': Indian skipper forgets team changes at toss

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Oman's Jatinder Singh at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2025. — ACC

The Asia Cup T20 fixture between India and Oman saw a light-hearted moment at the toss when both captains forgot to announce the names of players who had been replaced in their sides.

India made two changes to their line-up, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav managed to recall only one replacement and forgot the other, saying: " Harshit comes in, there is one more guy. Oh my god!"

Later, joking with presenter Ravi Shastri that his memory had become like former skipper Rohit Sharma's, who is known for forgetting things. He laughed, saying: "I have become like Rohit."

It was later confirmed that Arshdeep Singh and Harshit were included in the Playing XI against Oman.

Suryakumar initially failed to recall Arshdeep's name at the toss. Following the coin flip, Suryakumar and Oman's captain Jatinder shared a laugh, shook hands, and embraced each other.

Oman also made two changes, including Mohammed Nadeem in their playing XI. With India already through to the Super Four stage, the contest against Oman was effectively a dead rubber.