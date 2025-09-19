 
Geo News

Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane join viral 'acha jee' trend

"Seriously, I love it! I like Mahira Khan so much," says Samra Shehzadi

By
Kehkashan Bukhari
|

September 19, 2025

Renowned star Mahira Khan (left), Samra Shehzadi, and Mawra Hocane.— Instagram
Renowned star Mahira Khan (left), Samra Shehzadi, and Mawra Hocane.— Instagram

Pakistani actors have started following the viral “acha jee” trend, introduced by Karachi’s social media influencer Samra Shehzadi. 

Renowned stars Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane recently shared videos mimicking the influencer, leaving netizens thrilled.

Mahira shared an Instagram story in which she was not only noticed replicating Samra but also encouraging her, saying: “Acha jee aisa hai kya? [Oh, is that so?]”

Mahira tagged her in a story on Instagram, writing: “Same to same Mahira Khan … acha jee aisa hai kya?”

In the caption, "Love Guru" star wrote: “I love you, you’re a little star.”

Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane join viral acha jee trend

Mahira didn’t stop there and sweetly responded: “My dear, stay blessed, stay happy, Ameen.”

Karachi’s content creator, Samra, who garnered fame on social media with her cheerful personality and catchphrases, was also copied by Mawra.

Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane join viral acha jee trend

Samra — who works as a machine operator at a garments factory — was left surprised and excited by the response of the renowned actors. She reshared Mahira’s post on Instagram, expressing gratitude: “I love you too, JazakAllah.”

The influencer told Geo Digital that she could not believe that Mahira had mimicked her. "Seriously, I love it! I like Mahira Khan so much [...] I am so happy," she added.

In a recent interview, Samra said that she wanted to be an actress and support her family.

Geo TV set to present drama serial Case No. 9
Geo TV set to present drama serial Case No. 9
Court sends Hassan Zahid to jail in Samiya Hijab abduction case
Court sends Hassan Zahid to jail in Samiya Hijab abduction case
Court rejects Hassan Zahid's bail plea in Samiya Hijab abduction case
Court rejects Hassan Zahid's bail plea in Samiya Hijab abduction case
Humaira Asghar's final medico-legal report reveals bloodstains on clothes
Humaira Asghar's final medico-legal report reveals bloodstains on clothes
Abdul Razzaq speaks about meeting Bollywood's Tamannaah Bhatia
Abdul Razzaq speaks about meeting Bollywood's Tamannaah Bhatia
Samiya Hijab abduction case: Court extends Hasan Zahid's physical remand
Samiya Hijab abduction case: Court extends Hasan Zahid's physical remand
'Woh Humsafar Tha' singer Quratulain Balouch survives rare bear attack in Deosai
'Woh Humsafar Tha' singer Quratulain Balouch survives rare bear attack in Deosai
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Bengali debut strikes a chord with fans
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Bengali debut strikes a chord with fans