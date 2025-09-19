Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane join viral 'acha jee' trend

Renowned star Mahira Khan (left), Samra Shehzadi, and Mawra Hocane.— Instagram

Pakistani actors have started following the viral “acha jee” trend, introduced by Karachi’s social media influencer Samra Shehzadi.

Renowned stars Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane recently shared videos mimicking the influencer, leaving netizens thrilled.

Mahira shared an Instagram story in which she was not only noticed replicating Samra but also encouraging her, saying: “Acha jee aisa hai kya? [Oh, is that so?]”

Mahira tagged her in a story on Instagram, writing: “Same to same Mahira Khan … acha jee aisa hai kya?”

In the caption, "Love Guru" star wrote: “I love you, you’re a little star.”



Mahira didn’t stop there and sweetly responded: “My dear, stay blessed, stay happy, Ameen.”

Karachi’s content creator, Samra, who garnered fame on social media with her cheerful personality and catchphrases, was also copied by Mawra.

Samra — who works as a machine operator at a garments factory — was left surprised and excited by the response of the renowned actors. She reshared Mahira’s post on Instagram, expressing gratitude: “I love you too, JazakAllah.”

The influencer told Geo Digital that she could not believe that Mahira had mimicked her. "Seriously, I love it! I like Mahira Khan so much [...] I am so happy," she added.

In a recent interview, Samra said that she wanted to be an actress and support her family.