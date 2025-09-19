Queen Camilla showcases gift from Trump and Melania

Queen Camilla on Wednesday wore a Tiffany & Co. brooch gifted to her by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a military ceremony at Windsor Castle, GB News reported on Friday.

The Queen paired the new piece with a sapphire blue Fiona Clare dress and a matching Philip Treacy hat for the Beating Retreat, held as part of the U.S. state visit.

The choice marked a departure from the historic Russian sapphire cluster brooch she has worn on past occasions.

According to the media outlet, Maxwell Stone, a fine jewelry expert at UK jeweler Steven Stone, described the brooch as a floral-inspired design of layered gold leaves radiating outward.

At its center sit four rubies surrounding a diamond cluster, a nod to Camilla’s birthstone.

“The piece has a textured, almost sculptural quality, with a mid-20th-century style reminiscent of naturalistic floral brooches from the 1950s–1970s,” he said.

Stone added that wearing the brooch so soon after receiving it was “a thoughtful gesture” of gratitude.

Earlier, Camilla and Princess Kate highlighted the role of jewelry in royal tradition.

Kate chose earrings from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection and the Lover’s Knot tiara, while Camilla wore the Belgian sapphire tiara to the State Banquet later in the evening.